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Best & Taylor Intel (12/16/2020) w/ Special Guest Daniel Holdings: Matrix Chaos — 'It Is Coming Here'
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58 views • December 17, 2020
Election Chaos, Virus Mayhem, Mark System, America Down, NWO, Arrival and More..
Tonight, we will be having a round table discussion with Stewart. Larry and Dan Holdings, author of many books concerning the times of the end to find out where Dan thinks all of this chaos is headed. What lies ahead for humanity as we plunge ever deeper into the rise of the 4th Beast of Daniel and the beast of Revelation? Then we have total chaos in the presidential election fraud, cries of massive evidence yet no one has shown it. Several generals have suggested we impose martial law to avoid losing our nation to the communist United Nations. Will America go into Revolution and break up? What is the Mark of the Beast? Then we have the ARRIVAL, UFO ALIEN connection and much more…—Stewart Best
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The best way to stay in touch for NEW prophetic updates and information is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
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Time is running out for mankind – even for the vast majority of Christians who think they are going to Heaven but are not – just as Jesus said. A DELUSION OF A SALVATION THAT DOES NOT EXIST.
The Bible is clear - only 1 in 1000 Christians is actually BORN AGAIN.
No Cross, No Death, No Judgment - No Crown of Eternal Life!!
FOR MORE INFORMATION, DOWNLOAD WHILE YOU CAN:
"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) - A Guide to Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W
"It is the best book I have ever read outside of the word of God itself."
----------------------
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month [INCLUDED e-Books: "Frequency" #1 & #2]:
https://secureorderingcart.com/payments/pay/457ed9130030b7f12fd1ea72914b9f820478a721/1790/
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Source/Stewart Best's Website: www.LightGateBlogger.com
YouTube Channel: angelfall923
Visit Larry Taylor's Blog (FREQUENT updates): www.LarryWTaylor.org
------------------------
Other Stories Contributed by "Follows TheWay" on BeforeItsNews.com:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/690/234/bio.html
Tonight, we will be having a round table discussion with Stewart. Larry and Dan Holdings, author of many books concerning the times of the end to find out where Dan thinks all of this chaos is headed. What lies ahead for humanity as we plunge ever deeper into the rise of the 4th Beast of Daniel and the beast of Revelation? Then we have total chaos in the presidential election fraud, cries of massive evidence yet no one has shown it. Several generals have suggested we impose martial law to avoid losing our nation to the communist United Nations. Will America go into Revolution and break up? What is the Mark of the Beast? Then we have the ARRIVAL, UFO ALIEN connection and much more…—Stewart Best
-----------------------
The best way to stay in touch for NEW prophetic updates and information is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
----------------------
Time is running out for mankind – even for the vast majority of Christians who think they are going to Heaven but are not – just as Jesus said. A DELUSION OF A SALVATION THAT DOES NOT EXIST.
The Bible is clear - only 1 in 1000 Christians is actually BORN AGAIN.
No Cross, No Death, No Judgment - No Crown of Eternal Life!!
FOR MORE INFORMATION, DOWNLOAD WHILE YOU CAN:
"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) - A Guide to Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W
"It is the best book I have ever read outside of the word of God itself."
----------------------
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month [INCLUDED e-Books: "Frequency" #1 & #2]:
https://secureorderingcart.com/payments/pay/457ed9130030b7f12fd1ea72914b9f820478a721/1790/
------------------------
Source/Stewart Best's Website: www.LightGateBlogger.com
YouTube Channel: angelfall923
Visit Larry Taylor's Blog (FREQUENT updates): www.LarryWTaylor.org
------------------------
Other Stories Contributed by "Follows TheWay" on BeforeItsNews.com:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/690/234/bio.html
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