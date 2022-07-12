Paul Harvey's 1978 'So God Made A Farmer' Speech





And on the 8th day, God looked down on his planned paradise and said, "I need a caretaker." so God made a Farmer.





"I need somebody with arms strong enough to rustle a calf and yet gentle enough to deliver his own grandchild. Somebody to call hogs, tame cantankerous machinery, come home hungry, have to wait lunch until his wife's done feeding visiting ladies and tell the ladies to be sure and come back real soon -- and mean it." so God made a Farmer.





"Somebody who'd bale a family together with the soft strong bonds of sharing, who would laugh and then sigh, and then reply, with smiling eyes, when his son says he wants to spend his life 'doing what dad does.'" so God made a Farmer.