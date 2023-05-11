https://gettr.com/post/p2gp0wjeee0

5/10/2023【Happy Birthday To Miles Guo】“Elf of the Galaxy”, an NFSC member who used to be a “Little Pink” (a fan of the CCP), shared her experiences and feelings of participating in the Whistleblowers’ Movement. She is grateful for Mr. Miles Guo, as she followed his advice not to take the COVID vaccine and is fighting the CCP along with her fellow fighters.

#MilesGuo #HappyBirthday #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





5/10/2023 【遥祝七哥生日快乐】曾经是一名“小粉红”的新中国联邦人银河精灵，讲述了她参加爆料革命的心路历程，她感恩郭文贵先生让她没有打疫苗并能和战友们一起灭共！

#郭文贵先生 #生日快乐 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平





