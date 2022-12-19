The US Is Expected To Add More Than 30 Chinese Companies to Its Trade Blacklist

https://gnews.org/articles/598485
摘要：12/14/2022 The Biden administration is expected to add more than 30 Chinese companies to its trade blacklist including YMTC. The move would prevent the companies from buying certain American parts unless they get a special export license from the Commerce Department.
