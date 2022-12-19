Create New Account
The US Is Expected To Add More Than 30 Chinese Companies to Its Trade Blacklist
Published Yesterday |
https://gnews.org/articles/598485

摘要：12/14/2022 The Biden administration is expected to add more than 30 Chinese companies to its trade blacklist including YMTC. The move would prevent the companies from buying certain American parts unless they get a special export license from the Commerce Department.

