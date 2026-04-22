(No) Money, (No) Mobility, Prophetic Dream

Prophetic Dream, given on 2026-04-14 Money and Mobility





The transcript to read along is available on my website:

https://bindernowski.com/dream-2026-04-15-no-money-no-mobility/





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