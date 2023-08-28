Bill Gates: People Who Resist ‘mRNA Tsunami’ Will Be Excluded From Society
Experimental mRNA jabs are set to replace all of our medicines, according to Bill Gates and the globalist elite, who are warning that we will be forced to take hundreds of mRNA jabs every year if we wish to participate in society.
Despite the legions of people who have died suddenly or suffered devastating health consequences, Bill Gates and the globalists are touting the mRNA Covid jabs as a huge success.
According to Big Pharma executives “there is a coming tsunami of mRNA medicines” including for heart disease and cancer, which just so happen to be the two main problems caused by mRNA jabs in the first place.
Join us as we expose those responsible for this crime against humanity and help us spread the word so their wicked plans do not come to fruition.
