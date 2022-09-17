China Raises “Questions and Concerns” Over Russia’s Faltering Invasion of Ukraine

https://gnews.org/post/p1m4n9ad1
09/15/2022 During the meeting between Xi Jinping and Putin, China raised “questions and concerns” over Russia’s faltering invasion of Ukraine
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.