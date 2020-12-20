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What Is A Turnaround?
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130 views • December 20, 2020
Learn about the process oil refineries go through when they need to make repairs or build new machinery. EPCM-psi is a professional project management and consulting firm that helps large companies plan turnarounds. EPCM-psi makes sure that each turnaround stays within budget and on schedule.
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