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"Hiding In Plain Sight" - PT 2- GOVERNMENT UFO DISCLOSURE IS COMING
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573 views • November 18, 2021
#ALIENS #DELUSION #WARNING (Please like & share these videos for a wider reach.)
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: "If it's on TV, they've had it 30 to 50 years and will eventually show it to you." Words I've never forgotten. There will come an alien disclosure in America of a magnitude that rivals any breaking story ever heard. Aliens are unclean castaways of satanic origin, but they will be presented as saviors and "friends". The U.S. govt. has given them hidden status for decades in exchange for their knowledge, as America's lust for power exposed the population to the worst danger of all. HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD. The govt. will confess about aliens but (along with the media) pretend they knew nothing of it, yet they have known for 30 to 50 years. Church, the end will be "with all deceivableness of lying wonders by which many who do not love the truth will perish", so stay close to your God.
Read on TMV Blog: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/06/03/ufos-aliens-hiding-in-plain-sight-february-26-2020/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
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OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: "If it's on TV, they've had it 30 to 50 years and will eventually show it to you." Words I've never forgotten. There will come an alien disclosure in America of a magnitude that rivals any breaking story ever heard. Aliens are unclean castaways of satanic origin, but they will be presented as saviors and "friends". The U.S. govt. has given them hidden status for decades in exchange for their knowledge, as America's lust for power exposed the population to the worst danger of all. HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD. The govt. will confess about aliens but (along with the media) pretend they knew nothing of it, yet they have known for 30 to 50 years. Church, the end will be "with all deceivableness of lying wonders by which many who do not love the truth will perish", so stay close to your God.
Read on TMV Blog: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/06/03/ufos-aliens-hiding-in-plain-sight-february-26-2020/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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