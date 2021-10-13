Tsai Ing-wen: Resolving Cross-Strait Differences Requires Both Sides To Engage in Dialogue on Parity Basis

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10/10/2021 President of Taiwan Tsai Ing-wen reiterates that Taiwan’s position on cross-strait relations is to maintain the status quo, emphasizing that resolving cross-strait differences requires the two sides of the strait to engage in dialogue on a parity basis.