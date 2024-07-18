BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
USAF Veteran Blows Whistle: Chemtrails Op Has Target Kill Rate of 86%
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5168 followers
476 views • 9 months ago

Receive up to $10,000 in free silver: https://colonialmetalsgroup.com/tpv or call 888-351-2043


- Save 15% off Liver Medic's Leaky Gut Repair using code 'peoplesvoice' - visit: https://livermedic.com/step/leakygutspecial/


- Visit https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/IPV6 to take back control of the Internet


Kristen Meghan was an environmental specialist nine years into her career with the US Air Force when she decided to debunk the chemtrail conspiracy theory. She thought the idea was insane. Why would we use hazardous chemicals in our atmosphere, poisoning the earth and humanity?


But instead of debunking or disproving the conspiracy theory, her research from within the Air Force revealed that chemtrails were a conspiracy fact – and her own office was playing a key role in the secret operations.


After a lot of sampling and investigating, Kristen blew the whistle and got out, emerging with a wealth of invaluable information about chemtrails, weather modification, the role of HAARP, and the evil agenda of the elite.


Shared from and subscribe to:

The People's Voice

https://rumble.com/THEPEOPLESVOICE


chemtrailsgeoengineeringweather modificationhaarpdepopulationbill gatesclub of romekristen meghandennis meadows
