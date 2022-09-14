Chinese Company Huatai Securities Released a Report Revealing True Mortality Rate of New COVID Variant

https://gnews.org/post/p1kvr6c09
09/13/2022 Mainland China company Huatai securities released a report saying that the new version of COVID-19 has a lower death rate than the flu. The report was quickly censored and removed
