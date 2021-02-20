Matthew 11:1-15 “An Encouraging Word”

We touched on this before how some of John’s disciples never progressed to follow Jesus even though he told them that this was the Lamb of God. Putting their focus on the messenger instead of the message. Paul addressed this in his first letter to the Corinthians.



1 Corinthians 3:4-7

4 For when one says, “I am of Paul,” and another, “I am of Apollos,” are you not carnal? 5 Who then is Paul, and who is Apollos, but ministers through whom you believed, as the Lord gave to each one? 6 I planted, Apollos watered, but God gave the increase. 7 So then neither he who plants is anything, nor he who waters, but God who gives the increase.



Paul calls this behavior carnal but is something that men tend to do and even today it can be seen in the church. We should never lift up the preacher or teacher, but rather lift up Jesus. Many churches deal with major dissention and division over how the preacher looks or dresses. How well he speaks or how he performs in the job description they have laid out for him. Some think he hung the moon and when they realize all they are getting is a moon pie, they are let down. Whatever the issue, there is only one way to avoid these problems in the church. Preach the word, and focus on Jesus, not a pastor or any leader in the church.



Now back to our text, here we find John sending two of his disciples to speak to Jesus asking if He was the “Coming One, or do we look for another”?