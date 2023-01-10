Create New Account
«Ετοιμάζουν ΝΕΟ ΒΙΟΛΟΓΙΚΟ ΟΠΛΟ για να ρίξουν στους ανθρώπους»
10 views
channel image
News Greece
Published 17 hours ago |

«Ετοιμάζουν ΝΕΟ ΒΙΟΛΟΓΙΚΟ ΟΠΛΟ για να ρίξουν στους ανθρώπους»!!! Αυτός που έφτιαξε τον νόμο περί ΒΙΟΛOΓΙΚΩΝ ΟΠΛΩΝ προειδοποιεί. O Dr. Francis Boyle, ο οποίος συνέταξε τον νόμο περί βιολογικών όπλων, ισχυρίστηκε πως υπάρχει σχέδιο του Βαθέος Κράτους των ΗΠΑ να κυκλοφορήσει ένα νέο βιοόπλο ως μέρος της της ατζέντας της Νεγάλης Επανεκκίνησης


🆘Σχεδιάζουν το επόμενο μεγάλο χαμό για να μας κρατήσουν όλους μας υπό έλεγχο».
Keywords
covid19biologiokos polemosviologikos polemos

