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Golden Rule Love
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5 views • March 17, 2020
Live out the sermon on the mount and learn how to practice the Golden Rule. Through the teachings of Jesus, we can literally save a life. Doing so, may not be as far fetched as imagined. Do unto others as you would have them do unto you is given a radical application in this video.
Please write to my email address on the 'About' section of this channel (found next to "business enquiries").
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
1. Flickr - moses namkung - The Crowd For DMB by Moses
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/Fi...
2. Children of the Dump: Small Steps Project - www.smallstepsproject.org
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w6-dq...
3. Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Please write to my email address on the 'About' section of this channel (found next to "business enquiries").
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
1. Flickr - moses namkung - The Crowd For DMB by Moses
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/Fi...
2. Children of the Dump: Small Steps Project - www.smallstepsproject.org
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w6-dq...
3. Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Keywords
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