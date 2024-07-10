Trial Against Abp CM VIGANO, Tears Off the Masks of the Hidden Enemies of Christ

The show trial against Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò has revealed who is who. Who is on the side of the manifest heretic Bergoglio (Pope Francis) and who is on the side of Christ & the truth, that is, on the side of Archbishop Viganò.

The Patriarchate responds to media reports. Roberto de Mattei, historian, commented: “Bishop Strickland recognised the authority of Pope Francis, refusing to follow the advice of those American conservatives &/or traditionalists who were inciting him to defy the pontiff’s decision.”

The historian De Mattei is correct; Bishop Strickland did recognise & still recognises the authority of the false Pope Francis as the rightful Pope, even now, in the aftermath of Fiducia supplicans. In so doing, he has aligned himself with his apostasy and rebellion against God. Appealing to so-called obedience to the Holy Father is absurd. Bergoglio, who has excommunicated himself from the Church, cannot be its head, as the Church Fathers & Doctors of the Church affirm.

De Mattei further refers to the constitution Pastor aeternus: “But when the pope makes decisions that concern the discipline & gov't of the Church, without directly transgressing the divine & natural law, what is obligatory is not resistance but obedience...” In the case of Bergoglio, decisions are not made without directly transgressing the divine & natural law. He has already transgressed it in Amoris laetitia, where he practically abrogated God’s commandments & denied the existence of objectively valid moral norms.

He replaced the divine law with a subjective approach. With the dogmatic declaration Fiducia supplicans, he de facto cancels the entire Decalogue. In Ad theologiam promovendam, he has established the principle of paradigm shift, stating that everything contrary to what he has decreed is null & void. In this way, he has invalidated the Scriptures & Tradition. It follows that what is a sacred obligation is disobedience & resistance to what the apostate Bergoglio has decreed.

Quoting Bishop Schneider: “There is no authority to declare or consider an elected & generally accepted Pope as an invalid Pope.”

With this statement Schneider makes it clear that for him there is no authority apart from the apostate Bergoglio – neither the authority of the Holy Scriptures nor the authority of Tradition, that is, the Church Fathers & Doctors of the Church who state unequivocally that a heretical pope is excluded by God from the Church and therefore cannot be its head. St Bellarmine states: “And this is what St Jerome writes, adding that the other sinners are excluded from the Church by sentence of excommunication, but the heretics exile themselves & separate themselves by their own act from the body of Christ…

The non-Christian cannot in any way be Pope … cannot be head of what he is not a member. He who is not a Christian is not a member of the Church, & a manifest heretic is not a Christian, as is clearly taught by St Cyprian (lib. 4, epist. 2), St Athanasius (Scr. 2 cont. Arian.), St Augustine (lib. De grat. Christ. cap. 20), St Jerome (Dial. contra Luc.) & others; therefore the manifest heretic cannot be Pope.”

The statement of Scripture is clear: “If anyone preaches any other gospel, let him be excluded, accursed – anathema.” (Gal 1:8-9) Quoting Schneider: “The constant practice of the Church makes it evident that even in the case of an invalid election, this invalid election will be de facto healed through the general acceptance of the new elected by the overwhelming majority of the cardinals & bishops.” However, if a heretic is elected, this election is invalid according to the dogmatic bull of Paul IV, even if he is unanimously elected by all the cardinals. The bull further states that all actions of this heretic are without force.

Referring in this situation to the constant practice of the Church is inadequate, since it is unprecedented in history that the so-called Pope should release a doctrinal declaration allowing the blessing of the outrageous sin of sodomy or that the Pope should publicly dedicate himself to Satan.

Quoting Schneider: “Even in the case of a heretical pope, he will not lose his office automatically...”

This Schneider’s statement reveals either his ignorance or deliberate deception. The interpretation of canon law by canonists Wernz & Vidal is based on the dogmatic bull Cum Ex Apostolatus Officio, the teachings of the Church Fathers such as St Cyprian, St Athanasius, St Augustine, or St Jerome, & Doctors of the Church such as St Bellarmine (1610), St Francis de Sales (1622), St Anthony, bishop (1459), or St Alphonsus of Liguori. In their 1943 interpretation of canon law, they provide the following explanation: “Through notorious and openly divulged heresy, the Roman Pontiff, should he fall into heresy, by that very fact [ipso facto] is deemed to be deprived of the power of jurisdiction even before any declaratory judgement by the Church.”

I'm sharing this video from, Patriarcado Católico Bizantino on YT.







