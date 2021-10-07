© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pentagon data analysis shows Antibody Dependent Enhancement WORSENS over time
Follow
0
Share
Report
474 views • October 07, 2021
Pentagon data analysis shows Antibody Dependent Enhancement WORSENS over time
Pfizer made 18 Billion dollars net last year. In order to continue making that kind of money they will be scaring countries into taking the vaccine each year like the flu shot. They are there to make money and their partners are there to control. Pfizer are testing 3000 people following vaccine to see if there is any connection between the vaccine and Myocarditis. If there is they sure as hell not going to tel you
source:
https://www.brighteon.com/57e6be00-ee45-4948-916a-77cf0291abf1
Pfizer made 18 Billion dollars net last year. In order to continue making that kind of money they will be scaring countries into taking the vaccine each year like the flu shot. They are there to make money and their partners are there to control. Pfizer are testing 3000 people following vaccine to see if there is any connection between the vaccine and Myocarditis. If there is they sure as hell not going to tel you
source:
https://www.brighteon.com/57e6be00-ee45-4948-916a-77cf0291abf1
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.