BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Healing Soul Wounds, Demons Exposed, the power of Jesus
Cleansing The Bloodline
Cleansing The Bloodline
91 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
41 views • 3 days ago

"Broadcasting Seeds" Bennett Tanton interviews Laura Baker -  
Laura delves into the presence of angels, not merely as comforting figures but as spiritual mobilizers, especially relevant amidst current confusion and fracturing identities. Stresses that one cannot attain spiritual power without authority, nor angels without proper alignment, highlighting the necessity of discernment in an era of heightened spiritual curiosity. The discussion also touches on the concept of spiritual warfare and the reality of demonic influences.


Takeaways:


Laura Baker emphasizes the importance of seeking truth through personal revelation.

The Holy Spirit plays a crucial role in guiding believers to truth.

Demonic influences can reside in the wounds of the soul and need to be addressed through deliverance.

Healing the soul is essential for spiritual growth and freedom.

Renunciation of past sins is necessary to break free from spiritual bondage.

Agreement and consent are powerful tools that can either empower or enslave individuals spiritually.

Modern Christianity is often influenced by propaganda and misinformation.

The Noahide laws pose a significant threat to Christians in the future.

Personal relationship with Jesus is vital for spiritual empowerment.

The church needs to teach about the baptism of the Holy Spirit.


Guest Socials — Laura Baker

Website: https://cleansingthebloodline.com

Books (Amazon): https://www.amazon.com/s?k=Laura+Bake...

Telegram: https://t.me/cleansingthebloodline

Keywords
bibleholy spiritjesuschristianitykingdomrevelationdeliverancesoul healing
Chapters

Video Chapters

00:00

Introduction to Laura Baker

01:32

Cleansing the Bloodline: Laura's Mission

03:44

Laura's Journey to Faith

07:40

The Power of the Holy Spirit

10:31

Understanding the Soul and Demons

15:50

Healing the Soul and Deliverance

19:51

The Role of Trauma in Spiritual Warfare

25:24

Renunciation and Authority in Christ

30:08

Experiencing Spiritual Warfare

32:02

The Importance of Chasing the Light

37:57

The Alien Agenda and Free Will

39:56

Consent and Manipulation

41:47

Renouncing Iniquity and Bloodlines

44:41

The Spiritual Kingdom vs. Physical Temples

49:07

Prophecy and Participation in the End Times

55:15

The Deception of Modern Christianity

01:01:04

Planting Seeds of Faith and Power

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Report exposes 2,300 CCP-linked groups infiltrating western democracies

Report exposes 2,300 CCP-linked groups infiltrating western democracies

Cassie B.
The Great Property Tax Heist: The shocking scheme forcing families into financial ruin

The Great Property Tax Heist: The shocking scheme forcing families into financial ruin

Ramon Tomey
RFK Jr. pushes for nationwide SNAP restrictions on processed foods and sugary drinks

RFK Jr. pushes for nationwide SNAP restrictions on processed foods and sugary drinks

Kevin Hughes
The Gates-Epstein predatory vaccine network: How a convicted pedophile helped architect the global pandemic profiteering machine

The Gates-Epstein predatory vaccine network: How a convicted pedophile helped architect the global pandemic profiteering machine

Lance D Johnson
TRANSGENDER shooter identified in Canada&#8217;s deadliest school shooting since 1989

TRANSGENDER shooter identified in Canada’s deadliest school shooting since 1989

Ramon Tomey
Landmark study reveals AI&#8217;s dangerous shortcomings in medical advice

Landmark study reveals AI’s dangerous shortcomings in medical advice

Ava Grace
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy