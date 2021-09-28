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Pompeo and CIA wanted to kill Assange
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120 views • September 28, 2021
1. Netherlands: Thousands protest new COVID-19 pass in The Hague
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/netherlands-thousands-protest-new-covid-19-pass-in-the-hague_nXvYuVmdUjTxLfD.html
2. CIA plot (Pompeo/Trump) to assassinate Assange
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/cia-plot-pompeo-trump-to-assassinate-assange_kzPvOPugDABXDH6.html
3. Nurse Whistleblower: "I'm Watching Them Commit Murder"
https://rumble.com/vn16bp-nurse-whistleblower-im-watching-them-commit-murder.html
4. Australia's Tyranny Down Under Spreading Faster Than "Virus"
https://rumble.com/vn1ctl-australias-tyranny-down-under-spreading-faster-than-virus.html
5. Alex Jones breaks down the leftist controlled MSM begging the public not to investigate or uncover the truth and submit to the globalist medical tyranny.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lV7gLNu850ZH/
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/netherlands-thousands-protest-new-covid-19-pass-in-the-hague_nXvYuVmdUjTxLfD.html
2. CIA plot (Pompeo/Trump) to assassinate Assange
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/cia-plot-pompeo-trump-to-assassinate-assange_kzPvOPugDABXDH6.html
3. Nurse Whistleblower: "I'm Watching Them Commit Murder"
https://rumble.com/vn16bp-nurse-whistleblower-im-watching-them-commit-murder.html
4. Australia's Tyranny Down Under Spreading Faster Than "Virus"
https://rumble.com/vn1ctl-australias-tyranny-down-under-spreading-faster-than-virus.html
5. Alex Jones breaks down the leftist controlled MSM begging the public not to investigate or uncover the truth and submit to the globalist medical tyranny.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lV7gLNu850ZH/
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