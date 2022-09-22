Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Messages For Jacinda [Open Captions]
21 views
channel image
FreeNZ Media
Published 2 months ago |

FreeNZ Media present this film of our interviewee's directly addressed messages to Jacinda Ardern.If you would like to support FreeNZ Media so that we can continue to investigate and share Kiwi stories, you can do so here: www.buymeacoffee.com/supportfreenz or email us at [email protected]


Keywords
politicsprotestparliamentnew zealandvaccine mandatesjacinda arderncovidmessages for jacinda

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket