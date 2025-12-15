© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ABRAHAM QUINTANILLA DEAD at 87! Selena's Father & Tejano Pioneer Passes 😢
Abraham Isaac Quintanilla Jr., father/manager of Selena Quintanilla, dies at 87. Discovered Tejano legend, formed Selena y Los Dinos, preserved daughter's legacy through museum after 1995 tragedy. Family devastated. Rest in peace to music pioneer!
#AbrahamQuintanilla #Selena #TejanoMusic #SelenaYDinos #RIPAbraham #QuintanillaFamily #TejanoLegend