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The Whole World Is Deceived About The 7th Day Of Rest... & God Rested On The 7th Day From Covid.
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42 views • November 04, 2021
The Christians Keep The 1st Day Of Rest; The Muslims Keep The 6th Day and The Jews Don't Know What The Hell Their Doing. But They have an excuse, e.g. God Made Them Do It...
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