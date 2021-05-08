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Leftist Gangs are Using Lockdowns to Kill the Economy Ahead of Great Reset
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110 views • May 08, 2021
Alex Jones breaks down how leftist gangs are threatening the population into submission to the growing medical tyranny in order to collapse the economy ahead of the authoritarian Great Reset.
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