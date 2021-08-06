FULL SHOW: Pandemic Of Lies Imploding!

Dr. Jane Ruby guest hosts today's fully loaded episode of The War Room. In the 1st hour she covers the shocking amount of side effects happening to those that are getting the vaccine. Singer/songwriter Shawn Gallaway comes on the show to premiere his latest song "Just Wait" all about waiting to get the COVID vaccine until we know the possible side effects that could take place. In the second hour, Dr. Jane Ruby is joined by internationally recognized Chris Sky, who as always shares a positive message of resilience and alludes to a potential run for Canadian Prime Minister. Dr. Peter McCullough returns to the War Room for the last hour, with some info of why he is being targeted, what is going on in the medical field, and why we must immediately change the way we test for COVID. Dr. McCullough also offers much needed perspective on what is happening to vaccine-injured people in hospitals.