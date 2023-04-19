⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation (April 19, 2023)

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(19 April 2023)

Part I

The AF of RU Federation continue the SMO.

◽️ In Kupyansk direction, Ground-Attack and Army aviation and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces have engaged the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Novoselovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), Kotlyarovka, Zagoruikovka, Ivanovka, and Pershotravnevoye (Kharkov region). An ammunition depot of the 3rd Tank Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been hit close to Dvurechnoye.

◽️ In addition, actions of 2 sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the AF of UKR were thwarted near Sinkovka and Orlyanskoye (Kharkov region).

During the day, up to 120 UKR servicemen, 1 tank, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 2 motor vehicles & 1 Grad MLRS vehicle have been destroyed in this area.

In Krasny Liman direction, Operl-Tactical and Army aviation and artillery of the Tsentr Group of Forces engaged the units of the AF of Ukraine close to Nevskoye, Chervonaya Dibrova (LPR), and Grigorovka (DPR).

The enemy's casualties were more than 75 UKR personnel & 2 armoured fighting vehicles.

In Donetsk direction, the assault detachments have liberated three quarters in northwestern, central, and southwestern parts of the city of Artyomovsk. RU's Airborne Troops isolated the city from the northern and southern outskirts.

Operational-Tactical & Army aviation, and artillery of the Yug Group of Forces have been supporting the actions of the assault detachments in this area.

Over the past 24 hours, aircraft flew 4 sorties, & the Group's artillery carried out 67 firing missions in this area.

Attempts of the UKR troops to counterattack assault detachments have been thwarted close to Stupochki and Krasnoye (DPR), as well as in the north-western and central parts of the town of Artyomovsk.

An ammunition depot of the 68th Mechanised Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been hit close to Krasnogorovka (DPR).

The enemy's losses in this direction amounted to up to 380 UKR servicemen, 1 tank, 2 infantry fighting vehicles, 5 armoured fighting vehicles, 8 motor vehicles, 1 Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, one D-20 howitzer, and one Grad MLRS.

In South Donetsk& Zaporozhye directions, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops & Artillery of the Vostok Group of Forces inflicted a fire damage on AFU units close Ugledar, Pavlovka (DPR), & Chervonoye, Malaya Tokmachka & Kamenskoye (Zaporozhye region)

In addition, actions of 2 sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the AF of Ukraine were thwarted near Vladimirovka & Neskuchnoye (DPR).

Total enemy losses in these directions amounted to up to 120 UKR troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, and one Msta-B howitzer.

Part 2

In Kherson direction, up to 30 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and one D-30 howitzer have been destroyed over the past 24 hours.

An ammunition depot of the 126th Territorial Defence Brigade of the UKR AF has been obliterated close to Zmievka (Kherson region).

Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have engaged 98 AFU artillery units at their fire positions, manpower, and military hardware in 133 areas during the day.

One AFU's pontoon-bridge across Seversky Donets River was destroyed near Seversk Malyi (DPR). A command and observation post of the 110th Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was eliminated close to Avdeevka (DPR). A fuel depot of the 17th Tank Brigade of the UKR AF has been hit close to Konstantinovka (DPR).





✈️ Russian Aerospace Forces have shot down three airplanes of Ukrainian Air Force including:





▪️ two Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jets were shot down close to Novoukrainka and Sergeevka (Donetsk People's Republic);





▪️ one Su-25 was downed close to Dolgenkoye (Kharkov region).





💥 Russian air defence facilities have shot down one Su-25 airplane of Ukrainian Air Force near Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ In addition, the air defence forces shot down four HIMARS MLRS projectiles and neutralised six Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles close to Podo-Kalinovka (Kherson region), Komsomolskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Novoegorovka, Ilyinka, and Chernopopovka (Lugansk People's Republic).





📊 In total, 411 airplanes and 228 helicopters, 3,776 unmanned aerial vehicles, 415 air defence missile systems, 8,732 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 1,089 combat vehicles equipped with MRLS, 4,619 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 9,617 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.