Pt 2 KING JAMES BIBLE CONFERENCE 2024 in OKLAHOMA Robert Breaker
Robertbreaker
Published 19 hours ago

March 3rd-6th, I preached the second annual King James Bible Seminar at Blessed Hope Baptist Church in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. This is PART TWO! I discuss the Biblical doctrines of Inspiration and Preservation, and then explain the often over-looked doctrine of COLLATION, or the miracle of how God preserved his word through the many thousands of copies made over the years.

bibleinspirationjamesconferencerobertpreservationkingbreakercollation

