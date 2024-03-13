Pt 2 KING JAMES BIBLE CONFERENCE 2024 in OKLAHOMA Robert Breaker

March 3rd-6th, I preached the second annual King James Bible Seminar at Blessed Hope Baptist Church in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. This is PART TWO! I discuss the Biblical doctrines of Inspiration and Preservation, and then explain the often over-looked doctrine of COLLATION, or the miracle of how God preserved his word through the many thousands of copies made over the years.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.