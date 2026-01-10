Preview of The Highwire show Episode 458: MAHA ON THE MOVE from https://thehighwire.com/watch/

"A historic shift is underway. Del opens with CDC’s unprecedented move to slash the routine childhood vaccine schedule nearly in half, aligning the U.S. with the Denmark model. What prompted this change and what does it mean for families nationwide?

Then, Jefferey Jaxen reports on HHS flipping the food pyramid, signaling a monumental reset in nutrition policy. He also investigates the escalating glyphosate battle, as liability protections for pesticide companies collapse in Congress—while the Supreme Court and the Trump administration loom large.

Finally, Del sits down with Sayer Ji to examine the unraveling narrative around censorship and free speech, and exposes one of the chief architects of COVID-era information control.

Guest: Sayer Ji

AIR DATE: January 8, 2025"