Globalist genealogies | 27-Apr-2014 | www.kla.tv/2905

America already discovered by ancient Egyptians: Ancient maps indicate that a water trade route from Egypt to America must have existed as early as the time of the Pharaohs. - Royal incest: An incestuous bloodline of the British royal family can be traced back to their pharaonic ancestors. - Globalist family trees: Especially the family tree of the Bushs will be examined more closely in this broadcast



👉 https://kla.tv/2905



▬▬▬▬ About this channel ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬



Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/​​ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en



▬▬▬▬ PLEASE NOTE ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬





As long as we don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV -

Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en



