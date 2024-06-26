BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Paul's Letter to the Ephesians Part 4: The Mystery of Christ
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
120 followers
22 views • 10 months ago

The believers of Ephesus had come out of a polytheistic pagan religion and had no concept of a single eternal God because of the diversity of heathen gods. The plan of salvation was set forth before the creation of the universe where God the Father, God the Son and God the Holy Spirit agreed to redeem all of mankind through the death of Jesus on the cross.

That's why the Bible says Jesus was slain from the foundation of the world. This salvation plan was not only for Abraham and his offspring, but for everyone on the earth. Having become aware of this great truth, Paul told the church in Ephesus to fully understand the glorious gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ and his love for mankind.

It is therefore up to you to discover the unsearchable riches of Christ and comprehend the mystery which was hidden in God from the beginning of the world.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2011/RLJ-1318.pdf

RLJ-1318 -- NOVEMBER 27, 2011

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm

Keywords
gracejesussalvationsalvvation
