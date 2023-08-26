McCullough, Kirsch, Mercola: Using Nasal Washes To Stop Viral Infections, Including COVID-19

Sunfellow On COVID-19
Principles are:
1) Nasal solutions should be comfortable and not sting with sufficient dilution
2) Sniffed far back into the sinuses and then spit out through the mouth (often causes coughing or mild choking), done at least twice per nostril per session
3) Oral gargles should be for 30 seconds and then spit out
For detailed descriptions of products and solutions please visit one of several websites to get this practical information. [iii]
[i] Nathan Jones on Nasal Sprays, America Out Loud
https://www.americaoutloud.com/early-treatment-suppression-and-nasal-hygiene-with-nathan-jones-dr-peter-mccullough/
[ii] Truth for Health Foundation, Nasal Oral Washes for COVID-19
https://www.truthforhealth.org/2022/02/oral-and-nasal-solution-preparations-for-treatment-of-covid-19/
[iii] Dr Peter McCullough, Oral Nasal Hygiene for COVID-19 on America Out Loud
https://www.americaoutloud.com/dilute-povidone-iodine-nasal-oral-washes-for-the-prevention-and-treatment-of-covid-19/
1) Prevent infection after suspected exposure (twice daily)
2) Reduce the period of infectivity when ill, and
3) Attenuate the progression of disease and reduce the need for oxygenation and hospitalization (six times daily).
..................
Dr. Peter McCullough Resource Page
https://sunfellow.com/dr-peter-mccullough-something-is-very-wrong/
The Courage To Face COVID-19:
Preventing Hospitalization And Death While Battling The Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex (Book)
By John Leake and Dr. Peter McCullough
https://amzn.to/3O7OJKB
Dr. Peter McCullough videos featured on this Rumble channel:
https://rumble.com/search/video?q=sunfellow%20-%20McCullough
Dr. Peter McCullough on Substack
https://petermcculloughmd.substack.com/
Dr. Peter McCullough Website
https://www.heartplace.com/dr-peter-a-mccullough
Dr. Peter McCullough on Twitter
https://twitter.com/P_McCulloughMD
Dr. Peter McCullough on GETTR
https://gettr.com/user/p_mcculloughmd
Dr. Peter McCullough on Telegram
https://t.me/C19ExpertChannel
Dr. Peter McCullough on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/PeterMcCulloughMD
The Wellness Company
https://www.twc.health/
..................
SECOND VIDEO SOURCES:
Steve Kirsch: Using Nasal Rinses To Fight COVID (Includes Nasal Rinse Demonstration)
https://rumble.com/v23ba38-steve-kirsch-using-nasal-rinses-to-fight-covid-includes-nasal-rinse-demonst.html
Steve Kirsch: Vaccine Killing Millions, Treatments, VAERS, 5-Month Death Signal, Mystery Clots
https://rumble.com/v1x05as-steve-kirsch-vaccine-killing-millions-treatments-vaers-5-month-death-signal.html
How To Perform A Sinus Rinse
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E92qqAftUak
NeilMed Sinus Rinse All Natural Relief
https://amzn.to/3WYRUZd
..................
Steve Kirsch On Substack
https://stevekirsch.substack.com/
................
THIRD VIDEO SOURCES:
How To Create & Use The Most Effective Weapon Against Viral Infections (Nebulized Hydrogen Peroxide)
https://rumble.com/vy76mu-how-to-create-and-use-the-most-effective-weapon-against-viral-infections-ne.html
Recommended Products:
Trek S Battery Operated Piston Compressor with AC and DC Adapters
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B07CJQ6QCT/nhne-20
12% H2O2 Hydrogen Peroxide Food Grade
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B086PHBHBF/nhne-20
TILUCK Magnetic Measuring Spoons Set, Stainless Steel Dual Sided Spoons Set of 8
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B09LRVSBYR/nhne-20
Face Mask Accessories Kit for Kids and Adults
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B086MNVM4C/nhne-20
Alkalini-C
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B07T7YLTDQ/nhne-20
NatureWise Vitamin D3 5000iu (125 mcg)
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B00GB85JR4/nhne-20
................
Dr. Joseph Mercola Resource Page:
https://sunfellow.com/dr-joseph-mercola-resource-page/
The latest Dr. Mercola health news: http://bit.ly/2CEBM8j
Dr. Mercola's website: http://bit.ly/2KhnpuS
Dr. Mercola's podcasts: http://bit.ly/34XeLcW
Dr. Joseph Mercola videos featured on this Rumble channel:
https://rumble.com/search/all?q=sunfellow%20-%20joseph%20mercola
................
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.