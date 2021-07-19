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Joel & Pat's Wake Up Call 07-19-2021
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80 views • July 19, 2021
With all the delta variant dribble being tossed around by the propagandists are we staring down another lockdown and mask mandate time? We see it as almost a certainty. Around the states and the world there is no real talk of loosening restrictions just them buying time. The time to be ready and prepared both physically and mentally is now!
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Article Links:
https://www.newsbreak.com/news/2313784947620/medical-leaders-concerned-as-new-cases-delta-variant-spread
https://summit.news/2021/07/16/french-face-6-months-in-jail-for-entering-a-bar-or-restaurant-without-a-covid-pass/
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jul/18/revealed-leak-uncovers-global-abuse-of-cyber-surveillance-weapon-nso-group-pegasus
https://vigilantcitizen.com/vigilantreport/order-out-of-chaos-how-the-elites-plans-were-foretold-in-popular-culture/
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Telegram Group: https://t.me/wakingthefuture
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://www.newsbreak.com/news/2313784947620/medical-leaders-concerned-as-new-cases-delta-variant-spread
https://summit.news/2021/07/16/french-face-6-months-in-jail-for-entering-a-bar-or-restaurant-without-a-covid-pass/
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jul/18/revealed-leak-uncovers-global-abuse-of-cyber-surveillance-weapon-nso-group-pegasus
https://vigilantcitizen.com/vigilantreport/order-out-of-chaos-how-the-elites-plans-were-foretold-in-popular-culture/
Thumbnail Link:
https://3.bp.blogspot.com/-Wu1AxKW8MJo/W_2DiG0QWHI/AAAAAAAACso/VFKlwctJgVgvGMt0LikE7ww_XRutC4eQACLcBGAs/s1600/THE-ECONOMIST-2019-72-S-Double.jpg
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