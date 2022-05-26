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Mercury Retro! WHO Amendments Supposedly Tabled! Monkey Pox on Schedule! Vax licensed in advance!
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171 views • May 26, 2022
1. James Roguski on Bannon’s war room with Dr. Peter Breggin.: Supposedly 13 of 14 amendments were tabled and only 1 remains, reducing time to object or reject amendments passed to only 6 months.https://rumble.com/v15yd4b-james-roguski-and-dr.-peter-breggin-join-war-room-to-discuss-geneva-and-the.html
2. Cynthia Chung Nazis and Gladio https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jEVod44McsI 34 minute mark
3. Tim Truth: Pfizer Contract under NDAA Prototype agreement. https://www.bitchute.com/video/vEEgO3kFkAo9/
4. Epoch times article referred to in the video. https://m.theepochtimes.com/pfizer-moves-to-dismiss-lawsuit-from-covid-19-vaccine-trial-citing-prototype-agreement_4481422.html
5. Pfizer contract with Army:
https://s3.documentcloud.org/documents/22028602/pfizer-contract-statement-of-work.pdf
6. Pfizer base agreement:
https://s3.documentcloud.org/documents/22028603/pfizer-base-agreement.pdf
7. Amazing Polly: Monkey pox virus Gain of Function confirmed: https://www.bitchute.com/video/V0FhXlUNtmKB/
8. Monkey pox media simulation just like event 201. https://youtu.be/vfNxyA9Fw5Q
9. Official NTI Report: Table top war game analysis of a future Monkeypox pandemic! ; https://www.nti.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/NTI_Paper_BIO-TTX_Final.pdf
10. Bavarian Pharma Precision vaccine for Small pox. https://www.precisionvaccinations.com/2022/05/18/13-million-freeze-dried-monkeypox-smallpox-vaccines-ordered
11. Narcissistic manipulation. https://youtu.be/lKxmFPmzzx4
Bonus link!
12. DeSantis won’t support WHO. https://rumble.com/v15th71-florida-will-not-support-who.htm
l
You can support the channel via The PayPal link: http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
2. Cynthia Chung Nazis and Gladio https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jEVod44McsI 34 minute mark
3. Tim Truth: Pfizer Contract under NDAA Prototype agreement. https://www.bitchute.com/video/vEEgO3kFkAo9/
4. Epoch times article referred to in the video. https://m.theepochtimes.com/pfizer-moves-to-dismiss-lawsuit-from-covid-19-vaccine-trial-citing-prototype-agreement_4481422.html
5. Pfizer contract with Army:
https://s3.documentcloud.org/documents/22028602/pfizer-contract-statement-of-work.pdf
6. Pfizer base agreement:
https://s3.documentcloud.org/documents/22028603/pfizer-base-agreement.pdf
7. Amazing Polly: Monkey pox virus Gain of Function confirmed: https://www.bitchute.com/video/V0FhXlUNtmKB/
8. Monkey pox media simulation just like event 201. https://youtu.be/vfNxyA9Fw5Q
9. Official NTI Report: Table top war game analysis of a future Monkeypox pandemic! ; https://www.nti.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/NTI_Paper_BIO-TTX_Final.pdf
10. Bavarian Pharma Precision vaccine for Small pox. https://www.precisionvaccinations.com/2022/05/18/13-million-freeze-dried-monkeypox-smallpox-vaccines-ordered
11. Narcissistic manipulation. https://youtu.be/lKxmFPmzzx4
Bonus link!
12. DeSantis won’t support WHO. https://rumble.com/v15th71-florida-will-not-support-who.htm
l
You can support the channel via The PayPal link: http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
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