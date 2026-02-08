When God Is Abandoned, Nations Collapse | Exposing the Playbook w/ Chris Prosch

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode, I sit down with Chris Prosch to break down a pattern history keeps repeating: when God is pushed out, nations don’t just weaken — they unravel. We talk about how faith was slowly stripped from the Church, how moral clarity was replaced with comfort and compliance, and why no political solution can fix a spiritual collapse. This isn’t about left versus right or winning elections; it’s about understanding the playbook that’s been used over and over to hollow out civilizations from the inside — and what it means for where America is headed now. Subscribe to Chris's Substack: http://substack.com/@pmg100 Call 1-800-958-1000 or visit http://TNUSA.COM/MIA for your FREE discovery call with Tax Network USA. Don’t let the IRS be the first to act. Join the waitlist for the Ark Community at https://buildtheark.com/ To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 Ready Score test: https://readyscore.com/ Download the free Winter Storm Survival Guide: https://winterstormready.com/ Follow my Substack: https://maninamerica.substack.com/ Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call! To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH to save.