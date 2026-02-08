BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
When God Is Abandoned, Nations Collapse | Exposing the Playbook w/ Chris Prosch
Man in America
Man in AmericaCheckmark Icon
225 views • 2 days ago

In this episode, I sit down with Chris Prosch to break down a pattern history keeps repeating: when God is pushed out, nations don’t just weaken — they unravel. We talk about how faith was slowly stripped from the Church, how moral clarity was replaced with comfort and compliance, and why no political solution can fix a spiritual collapse. This isn’t about left versus right or winning elections; it’s about understanding the playbook that’s been used over and over to hollow out civilizations from the inside — and what it means for where America is headed now. Subscribe to Chris's Substack: http://substack.com/@pmg100 Call 1-800-958-1000 or visit http://TNUSA.COM/MIA for your FREE discovery call with Tax Network USA. Don’t let the IRS be the first to act. Join the waitlist for the Ark Community at https://buildtheark.com/ To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 Ready Score test: https://readyscore.com/ Download the free Winter Storm Survival Guide: https://winterstormready.com/ Follow my Substack: https://maninamerica.substack.com/ Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call! To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH to save.

