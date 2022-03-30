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PUTIN VS THE DEEP STATE - PART TWO - RED LINES
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114 views • March 30, 2022
PUTIN VS THE DEEP STATE - PART TWO - RED LINES - A FILM BY MRTRUTHBOMB
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MWMnekQXiU2A/
In this video we will look at how the deep state have used false flags and disinformation propaganda to initiate regime change in countries that go against their agendas.
LINK FOR PART ONE - https://rumble.com/vx6vok-putin-vs-the-deep-state-part-one-a-film-by-mrtruthbomb.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MWMnekQXiU2A/
In this video we will look at how the deep state have used false flags and disinformation propaganda to initiate regime change in countries that go against their agendas.
LINK FOR PART ONE - https://rumble.com/vx6vok-putin-vs-the-deep-state-part-one-a-film-by-mrtruthbomb.html
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