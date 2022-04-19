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Coach Red Pill a.k.a Gonzalo Lira Reported CAPTURED in Kharkov
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191 views • April 19, 2022
Severel of us have been following the whereabouts of Coach Red Pill a.k.a Gonzalo Lira since his last Tweet on Social Media last Friday (April15th.) After his no show on the George Calloway YouTube Show last night people started getting antsy and The Duran boy's had no answer where Gonzo had disappeared to and then late this afternoon Twitter wasreprting that he was captured in Kharkov. Thanks to YouTuber iEarlGrey for this update.
Mirrored from iEarlGrey @YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VxCuy7tA_zc
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Mirrored from iEarlGrey @YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VxCuy7tA_zc
Please follow me on Social Media
Paypal Donations:
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/GlobalAgenda
Contact me: [email protected]
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda5...
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNd...
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/glob...
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gl...
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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