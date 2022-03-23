Stew Peters on LIES and More LIES w/ Lara Logan - The Empire of Lies is Crumbling!

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(March 22, 2022) Stew Peters: “This entire world is living in is an empire of lies, and for the truth tellers in society, the Devil tries to gaslight the hope and perseverance out of us daily. But he's failing, and warriors like award winning investigative journalist Lara Logan blasts a hole in the narrative or wars, coups, bioweapons, and other manufactured crises, driving the world toward death by fear, and submission to tyrants.”
Stew Peters: https://rumble.com/vy6jq3-lies-of-war-empire-of-lies-crumbling-news-outlets-deceive-to-spark-ww3.html