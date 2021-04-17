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Dr Vernon Coleman is back! "We Are the Resistance and We Will WIN this War"
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691 views • April 17, 2021
Mirrored from brandnewtube @ https://brandnewtube.com/watch/we-are-the-resistance-and-we-will-win-this-war_yz96TU5OWcAKIEC.html :
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In recent months, Dr Coleman’s videos have been heavily targeted by paid trolls who were spreading lies, libels and misinformation. Sadly, this is why Dr Coleman has had to disable comments. He apologises and says that he misses all your kind and encouraging comments.
Dr Vernon Coleman explains why we’re fighting a war of perception rather than reality, analyses the weaknesses and single strength of the Resistance Movement, provides some ammunition and outlines a winning strategy.
For more unbiased information about other important matters, please visit
https://www.vernoncoleman.org
~~~
~~~
In recent months, Dr Coleman’s videos have been heavily targeted by paid trolls who were spreading lies, libels and misinformation. Sadly, this is why Dr Coleman has had to disable comments. He apologises and says that he misses all your kind and encouraging comments.
Dr Vernon Coleman explains why we’re fighting a war of perception rather than reality, analyses the weaknesses and single strength of the Resistance Movement, provides some ammunition and outlines a winning strategy.
For more unbiased information about other important matters, please visit
https://www.vernoncoleman.org
~~~
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