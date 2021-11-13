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089 - Is The Straight Testimony To The Laodiceans Still Relevant – Walter Veith -- WUP 89
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21 views • November 13, 2021
In Episode 89 we discuss the relevancy of the straight testimony called forth by the council of the true witness to the Laodiceans to the time we are living in. Is the rebellion of Korah and company still relevant in our day - with the belief of a better order of things, where praise will take the place of reproof, and peace the place of anxiety and conflict? Do we refrain from warning the world and leave the people where they are to keep the peace? Or do we follow our marching orders as given in the Bible and Spirit of Prophecy?
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All What's Up Prof episodes audio available to listen to or download at:
https://soundcloud.com/adafrica/albums
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY
https://disrn.com/news/pope-says-chri...
Testimonies for the Church Vol 5 p.713, 714.
ChS 162.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Testimonies For The Church vol.3, p.254
3T 254.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Testimonies For The Church vol.3, p.270
3T 270.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Prophets & Kings p479 Chapter 39
PK 479
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Letters and Manuscripts — Volume 14 (1899) - Ms 172, 1899
14LtMs, Ms 172, 1899
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Christian Experience and Teachings of Ellen G. White p.107.3, 176.1
CET 107.3
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
CET 176.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Testimonies For The Church vol.3, p.270
3T 272.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Desire of Ages, p.414.3
DA 414
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Donation Options
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/ad-africa
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/ad_africa
Other Donation Options: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/donate/
Download All ADMA material: https://downloads.amazingdiscoveries....
Visit AD Africa Website: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit AD Africa Online Store: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Alternative Platforms:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ADAfrica
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/adafrica/
Ugetube: https://ugetube.com/@ADAfrica
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ad...
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Amazing-Discoveri...
All What's Up Prof episodes audio available to listen to or download at:
https://soundcloud.com/adafrica/albums
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY
https://disrn.com/news/pope-says-chri...
Testimonies for the Church Vol 5 p.713, 714.
ChS 162.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Testimonies For The Church vol.3, p.254
3T 254.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Testimonies For The Church vol.3, p.270
3T 270.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Prophets & Kings p479 Chapter 39
PK 479
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Letters and Manuscripts — Volume 14 (1899) - Ms 172, 1899
14LtMs, Ms 172, 1899
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Christian Experience and Teachings of Ellen G. White p.107.3, 176.1
CET 107.3
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
CET 176.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Testimonies For The Church vol.3, p.270
3T 272.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Desire of Ages, p.414.3
DA 414
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
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