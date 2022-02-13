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Does justin trudeau Know Why The Rebel Media Guy Was Harassed By Cops
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80 views • February 13, 2022
ThugTown compliments of you know who. Check out pierre truedeau laughing about invoking the War Measures Act. For taking picture in public,. you have a constitutional right to stand on a public sidewalk, park, road, lake, pond, river, etc. forever and take pictures of things in plain sight. Exceptions are you have to be peaceful, move in case of
emergency, construction work, and other valid reasons. Cops cant force you to stop filming. They also cant seize your camer unless it was included in a crime. If you were legally recording a criminal act they cops cannot seize your camera without a warrant.
emergency, construction work, and other valid reasons. Cops cant force you to stop filming. They also cant seize your camer unless it was included in a crime. If you were legally recording a criminal act they cops cannot seize your camera without a warrant.
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