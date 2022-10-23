Ukrainian Power Outages the US 101st Airborne and Russias Next Big Move.

NEW VIDEO: Ukrainian Power Outages, the US 101st Airborne, and Russia's Next Big Move
I'm sharing this video from "The New Atlas" on YouTube.
- Russian missile and drone strikes continue targeting and crippling Ukraine's power grid,
- Ukraine is attempting to target a major dam at Nova Kakhkovka to flood the Dnieper River and disrupt Russian supply lines to Kherson city;
- Western analysts admit Ukraine is in a critical situation and risks being completely cut off from its Western sponsors;
- The US is putting pieces in place to set up a buffer zone in Ukraine to prevent Russian forces from taking western Ukraine and perhaps even Odesa to prevent what's left of Ukraine from becoming landlocked.
https://youtu.be/RJiNl0xDe3U
