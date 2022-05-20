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BREAKING Discovery Pentagon Conducted Covid Bioweapon Research in Ukraine Pre-Pandemic
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314 views • May 20, 2022
Cross Talk News.
Today on CrossTalk News, Edward Szall and Gillyan Stone detail an unbelievable discovery: The U.S. military commissioned 'Covid-19 Research' in Kiev, Ukraine, at least 3 months before the deadly disease which justified a global lockdown officially existed.
The team details how a DOD contract was awarded to Labyrinth Global Health INC on November 12th, 2019 as part of a 'biological threat reduction program' in Zelensky's Ukraine, and how this work was done in collaboration with Peter Daszak's Eco Health Alliance and Hunter Biden's Metabiota.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v15cx81-breaking-discovery-pentagon-conducted-covid-bioweapon-research-in-ukraine-p.html
Today on CrossTalk News, Edward Szall and Gillyan Stone detail an unbelievable discovery: The U.S. military commissioned 'Covid-19 Research' in Kiev, Ukraine, at least 3 months before the deadly disease which justified a global lockdown officially existed.
The team details how a DOD contract was awarded to Labyrinth Global Health INC on November 12th, 2019 as part of a 'biological threat reduction program' in Zelensky's Ukraine, and how this work was done in collaboration with Peter Daszak's Eco Health Alliance and Hunter Biden's Metabiota.
Don't miss a minute of this fast-paced, based content brought to you by God-fearing patriots. The world will try and scare you, but Christ rules!
Tune into this new episode of CrossTalk at CrossTalkNews.com!
Dark times ahead, but the fight has only just begun. Protect your wealth, BUY GOLD: https://link.goldco.com/CrossTalkNews
Call 855-966-5722 today to get your FREE IRS Loophole Kit. and my friends at Goldco will give you up to 10% in FREE Silver with a qualified account.
Willing to sow into everything CrossTalkNews.com is building?
BUY FOOD TO PREPARE FOR FAMINE: PrepareWithCrossTalk.com
Support our mission by donating through GiveSendGo.com/CrossTalkMission
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v15cx81-breaking-discovery-pentagon-conducted-covid-bioweapon-research-in-ukraine-p.html
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