Wandering Stars (Part 1) with Keith Gibson

On our website:https://www.thebereancall.org/content/t-mcmahon-keith-gibson-part-1More topics on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social





Our guest this week and, Lord willing, next week is Keith Gibson. Now, Keith is the author of Wandering Stars: Contending for the Faith with the New Apostles and Prophets. If there’s a better book addressing the false teachings bound up in the Latter Rain [movement], Manifest Sons of God, the so-called Kansas City Prophets, the International House of Prayer, Bethel Church of Redding, CA, and many other heresies—well, I’m not aware of it. Keith took the name of his book from Jude’s epistle, which exhorts believers to “contend for the faith.” Verse 13 characterizes false teachings as “raging waves of the sea, foaming out their own shame; wandering stars to whom is reserved the blackness of darkness forever.”





Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/thebereancall/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thebereancall

Gab: https://tv.gab.com/channel/TheBereanCall

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/thebereancall

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheBereanCall

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/thebereancall

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheBereanCall/videos





Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebereancall/

Freetalk45: https://freetalk.app/thebereancall

Gab: https://gab.com/TheBereanCall

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/thebereancall

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebereancall/

Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/thebereancall

Parler: https://parler.com/profile/thebereancall

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebereancall



