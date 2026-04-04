Nasiriyah, Iraq, crowds gather at night to receive the body of a martyr killed in a US-Israeli strike on Popular Mobilization Forces facilities

In Nasiriyah, southern Iraq, crowds gather at night to receive the body of a martyr killed in a US-Israeli strike on Popular Mobilization Forces facilities.

Adding:

The Iraqi people's national demand from Al-Sudani's government: Take back Iraq's skies from America

▪️ Exclusive report by Tasnim correspondent in Baghdad (via Tasnim News (http://tasnimnews.ir/3557052))





🔴 The Iraqi people believe their country's skies have been turned into an open corridor for American and Israeli warplanes and drones. These aircraft not only carry out attacks on Iran but also bomb the centers and headquarters of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, particularly the Popular Mobilization Forces (Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi).

➡️Sabah Zanganeh, head of the Iraqi Center for Strategic Studies, said:

"This issue directly undermines Iraq's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and clearly shows that the Iraqi government's authority over its own airspace has been weakened."

➡️What stings most for every Iraqi citizen is the feeling that, in the face of this violation of their nation's sovereignty, they can do nothing but condemn it and express their disgust.

➡️ That may explain why, in recent weeks, pressure has mounted on Iraqi officials—especially Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani—to take concrete measures to end this situation.

➡️ At the same time, the Iraqi Parliament has called for revising the current security agreement between Baghdad and Washington and has urged the purchase of powerful, effective air defense systems from other countries, such as Russia, China, and South Korea.



