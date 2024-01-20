Create New Account
Russian Aerospace Forces Attack on the Yuzhnodonbasskaya No. 3 Mine using a FAB-1500 with a UMPC - Northeast of the Long-Suffering Ugledar
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Rybar video:

Remarkable video of the Russian Aerospace Forces attack on the Yuzhnodonbasskaya No. 3 mine northeast of the long-suffering Ugledar. Judging by the lack of snow, the recording is archival and was made somewhere in the late autumn of 2023.

On a roller, the FAB-1500 with a universal planning and correction module flies exactly along one of the mine shafts. However, although the structure receives damage, it does not collapse even despite a rather powerful explosion.

Coordinates: 47.8245968, 37.2852454

The footage clearly shows the difficulty of destroying permanent buildings and structures with conventional ammunition. This requires systematic fire destruction, which is often limited both by the ammunition load and by the number of carriers themselves in relation to the number of targets at the front.

By the way, “Yuzhnodonbasskaya No. 3” and the nearby “Yuzhnodonbasskaya No. 1” are important nodes that ensure the enemy’s retention of Ugledar. Without taking the second of them, the assault will be difficult and fraught with heavy losses, as was the case during the attempt to attack the city a year ago.

#Donetsk #Russia #Ugledar #Ukraine

@rybar

