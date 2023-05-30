VIVEK RAMASWAMY: It's a myth that Biden is actually running for President. He's not.

Vivek Ramaswamy Says Biden’s Cognitive Problems Are a Benefit to the Managerial Class That’s Using Him as a Puppet





It's a myth that Joe Biden is actually running for President. He's not. It's just the managerial class using Joe Biden as a front to advance its own agenda. To them Biden's cognitive impairment isn't a bug. It's a feature. The Administrative state more effectively controls its puppets when they are hollowed-out husks of themselves.





VIVEK RAMASWAMY: It actually makes more sense if you see what’s going on. Biden’s cognitive deficits are not a bug to them, it is a feature to the managerial class that puts him up as their puppet. He’s more easily controllable by the people who are pulling the strings, the real puppet masters, if he has those cognitive deficits.





Their bet is that the country is going to go the same direction as in 2022 when there was a disappointing result for Republicans, but my view is we have an opportunity to win 2024 in a landslide election.





I’m making this less even than about Republicans and Democrats, but whether you are pro-American, do you believe in the principles of this country and will you fight for them? Or are you fundamentally anti-American? Joe Biden and Kamala Harris fit that description. Apologizing for our nation founded on those ideals. If we do that, I think we can deliver a landslide election like Reagan in 1980.









