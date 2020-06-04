© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
From Coup to Corona: The Take Down of The United States of America, Part 1
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
121 views • June 04, 2020
This film delves into the backdrop and ultimate plan to wreck the USA by any means at the disposal of certain aligned powers. It is heavily researched and long-form clips of salient voices to the discussion. You decide what is necessary from the information presented.
This is Part 1. Part 2 concludes with the impeachment shenanigans that preceded the Corona Virus and the overall linkages to the various actors.
Narration (done badly): Jason Powers
Research and scripted passages: Jason Powers
Audio/background music:
www.bensound.com, pond5.com, www.fesliyanstudios.com
End credits music:
On Every Street
Artist: Dire Straits
Album: The Best of - Private Investigations
Writers: Mark Knopfler
WMG, UMG (on behalf of Warner Records Label); UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, UMPG Publishing, ASCAP, LatinAutor, CMRRA, LatinAutor - UMPG, UMPI, and 7 Music Rights Societies
This is Part 1. Part 2 concludes with the impeachment shenanigans that preceded the Corona Virus and the overall linkages to the various actors.
Narration (done badly): Jason Powers
Research and scripted passages: Jason Powers
Audio/background music:
www.bensound.com, pond5.com, www.fesliyanstudios.com
End credits music:
On Every Street
Artist: Dire Straits
Album: The Best of - Private Investigations
Writers: Mark Knopfler
WMG, UMG (on behalf of Warner Records Label); UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, UMPG Publishing, ASCAP, LatinAutor, CMRRA, LatinAutor - UMPG, UMPI, and 7 Music Rights Societies
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.