300) Lawyer Todd Callender on the jab / 5G / streetlight kill & cyborg grid

Credits to Health Ranger Report, November 1, 2022:Lawyer Todd Callender on the jab / 5G / streetlight kill & cyborg grid: https://www.brighteon.com/c7df9be9-a92d-4dea-896c-5d2bef4a59fe





This is a must-listen interview. Lawyer Todd Callender joins the dots on the connections between the "covid" vax, 5G, digital streetlights and graphene nanotubes, radioactive caesium 137, cyborgisation of humans. Did people really give legal consent for receiving the jab? Are they still human? Are they now cyborgs? What is their status if they are no longer human? Are they now owned by the pharmaceutical companies that jabbed them? Can they be killed without any legal consequences for their government killer? Why does the vax contain caesium 137? Turning people into a battery / power source, into transmitters and cloud computing nodes. Biden's recent EO on central bank digital currency shows that humans will be fully programmable down to the cellular level. This is a spiritual battle: the aim of the perpetrators is to genetically modify everything on Earth, including humans, in an effort to spite god.





