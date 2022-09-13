The official story about 9/11 is bullshit says architect, Richard Gage, who has been studying what happened on Sep 11, 2011 for the past 15 years.
The full 21:54 minute interview of Richard Gage done by James Corbett on Sep 7, 2022 is posted here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yySqJ0ySZXTR/
Richard Gage's website is here:
https://richardgage911.org/
The documentaries about 9/11 done by James Corbett are posted here:
https://www.corbettreport.com/corbett-report-documentaries/
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News
