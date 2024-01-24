Create New Account
Bad [Azerbaijani] Hombre
channel image
Son of the Republic
635 Subscribers
77 views
Published 21 hours ago

“Soon you are going to know who I am.”

His name is Movsum Samadov.

The once leader of the Islamic Party of Azerbaijan has a long history of ties to terrorism.

He served 12 years in prison for terror-related crimes — and was released recently.

You can’t make up this stuff.


Stinchfield | Terror Threat Made... Terrorist Let In? Where Is He Now?!?! (24 January 2024)

https://rumble.com/v490u6w-terror-threat-made...-terrorist-let-in-where-is-he-now.html

Keywords
terrorismborder crisisborder securityislamsouthern bordergrant stinchfieldterroristmass migrationmigration crisismigrant crisisinfiltrationbroken bordersubversionopen borderbad guymigrant invasionterror threatborder invasionazerbaijanmovsum samadov

