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WORLD ON THE BRINK OF WW3
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162 views • May 13, 2021
Israeli jets and Palestinian militants have traded airstrikes and rocket fire as the UN’s Middle East envoy warned of an escalation towards full-scale war. High-rise buildings containing flats and offices in Gaza City have been targeted and the Israeli military has said it had killed four senior Hamas commanders. As airstrikes and rocket fire continued, towns with mixed Jewish and Arab populations have been struck by some of the worst communal violence that Israel has seen in years
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